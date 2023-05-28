Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 563,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,041. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

