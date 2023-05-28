Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 2,722,287 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

