Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 71,910,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,264,500. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

