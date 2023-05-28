Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,275,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7,567.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of XJH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 15,203 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

