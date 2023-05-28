ARMOR Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.81 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $412,150.35 and $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

