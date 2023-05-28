Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 14.1 %

ARQQW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,242. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35.

