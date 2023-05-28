Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 16,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

