ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 49.9% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 1,301,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,522.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $9.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

