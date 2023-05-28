Assura (LON:AGR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.71) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.84.

Assura Increases Dividend

Assura Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,500.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

