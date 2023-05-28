Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
ATRO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.58.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
