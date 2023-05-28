AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.5 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ASAAF remained flat at C$31.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.07. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$27.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

