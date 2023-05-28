AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AOCIF stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

