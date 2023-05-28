Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.07-7.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22,600.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

