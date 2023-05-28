AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.56.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,460.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,577.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,498.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

