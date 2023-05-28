Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 1,575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 355,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 105.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

