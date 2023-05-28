AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Head-To-Head Contrast

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.61 -$114.50 million ($1.35) -6.47 AvePoint $232.34 million 5.24 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -30.24

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50 AvePoint 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SecureWorks and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SecureWorks presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.63%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than AvePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 83.1% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -24.70% -12.95% -8.72% AvePoint -16.21% -16.91% -9.79%

Risk and Volatility

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

AvePoint beats SecureWorks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

