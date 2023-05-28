Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 616,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

