Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 535 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 546 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.78) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 526 ($6.54).

Aviva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 401.30 ($4.99) on Thursday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 473.70 ($5.89). The firm has a market cap of £11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.05, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 414.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.48.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Aviva

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently -8,157.89%.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,667,978.91). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,785.30). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,667,978.91). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

