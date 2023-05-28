Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.49 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00025606 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $833.94 million and $44.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,838.51 or 0.99971734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.03785314 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $29,958,296.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.