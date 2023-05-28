Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.44 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00019084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $266.29 million and $3.44 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,244,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,716,758 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

