Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 53,610 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $30,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

