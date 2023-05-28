Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,591.13. The company had a trading volume of 465,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,627.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,370.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

