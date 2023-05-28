Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $36.76 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,191 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.68 on Friday, hitting $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,922,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,740,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

