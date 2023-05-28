Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $45.69 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.