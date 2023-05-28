Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $61.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

