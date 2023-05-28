Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 188,885 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $130,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. 5,923,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

