Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

