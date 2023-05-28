Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 28,501 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,501 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BABA traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.97. 16,419,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,636,534. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.