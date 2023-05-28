Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 86,969 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,969 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

