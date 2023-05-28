Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,300 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 3,298,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BPM Price Performance

Banco BPM stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Further Reading

