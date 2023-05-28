Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the April 30th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

BKHPF remained flat at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

