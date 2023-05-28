Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the April 30th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
BKHPF remained flat at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $8.87.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.