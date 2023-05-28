Bank of America Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.64.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 44,331.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 715,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

