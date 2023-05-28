Bank of America Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $500.00

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 44,331.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 715,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.