Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,406,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $753,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.