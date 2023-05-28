Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.82% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $658,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

