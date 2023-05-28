Bank of America Corp DE Has $979.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $979,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,251,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $152.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

