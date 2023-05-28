Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.82% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $928,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 711,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

