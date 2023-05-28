Bank of America Corp DE Sells 142,435 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.86% of Diageo worth $868,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DEO opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 4,890 ($60.82) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

