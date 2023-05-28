Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at C$114.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.69. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

