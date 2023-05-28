Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

