Barclays Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $56.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

KBH opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

