Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

BCEKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,409. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties with the objective of identifying mineralized deposits economically worthy of subsequent development and mining or sale to create value for shareholders. It is also involved in the production and sale of gold and silver and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties.

