Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

