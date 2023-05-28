Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 52.7% in May

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

