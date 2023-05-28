Beldex Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $218.03 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.89 or 0.06781748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,666,209 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,066,215 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

