Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,808 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

