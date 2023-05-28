Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.