Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.