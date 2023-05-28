Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 4,047 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,438,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 231,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,174,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,019. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

