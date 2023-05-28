Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 117,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 242,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 546,054 shares of company stock worth $447,794. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

