BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BGC Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 1,902,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Articles

